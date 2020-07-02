Pune: Woman refuses institutional quarantine after returning from abroad, booked

An offence was lodged against her under sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseased Act. (Representational Image) An offence was lodged against her under sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseased Act. (Representational Image)

Pune city Police has booked a woman, who returned from abroad, for allegedly refusing to go for institutional quarantine, as per the government directives in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Rajendra Gaikwad, an officer at the institutional quarantine cell, lodged an FIR in this case at Kothrud police station.

Police said the woman returned to India from Oman on June 30. She was told to go for institutional quarantine for seven days, as per government rules. But she went to her house in Kothrud area, said police.

An offence was lodged against her under sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseased Act.

Earlier, a similar offence was lodged at Loni Kalbhor police station against a person who returned from abroad and refused to go in institutional quarantine.

