Woman recorded inside Pune research institute’s toilet; police looking for voyeur

A woman working at a prominent research institute in Pune was recorded while using the office toilet by an unidentified voyeur, according to an FIR registered on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, when the victim went to the toilet around 5.50pm on December 5, she noticed that someone had recorded her on a cellphone.

The case was registered following internal discussions within the institute. The unidentified accused was booked under section 354 c (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior inspector Balaji Pandhare said police had started an investigation.