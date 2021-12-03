Woman PSI, colleague booked for ‘taking bribe to not file rape case’

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked a woman police sub-inspector (PSI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Sangvi police station for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person for not lodging a rape case against him.

The ACB has identified the two accused as PSI Hema Sidram Solunke and ASI Ashok Balkrushna Desai. They had received a complainant application against a man.

After conducting an inquiry into this application, they allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the man for not filing a rape case against him.

But the man filed a complaint against the two cops at the ACB’s Pune office on November 25.

The ACB team verified the complaint and confirmed that PSI Solunke and ASI Desai demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe from him and, after negotiations, agreed to accept Rs 70,000 for not filing the rape case.

So, the ACB sleuths laid a trap on Thursday and found ASI Desai accepting money from the man. But Desai managed to escape on his motorcycle with the bribe money before the ACB team could nab him.

Meanwhile, PSI Solunke has been detained and the process of lodging a first information report against her and ASI Desai was initiated at the Sangvi police station.