Woman posing as nurse steals 3-month-old baby from Sassoon, arrested

Pune city police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a three-month-old girl from Sassoon General Hospital.

The accused was identified as Vandana Jethe (24), a resident of Kharadi.

According to a complaint, the 22-year-old mother of the infant had come to the hospital for treatment. They were at ward number 74 of the hospital, when a woman wearing the uniform of a nurse told her that a family member had come to meet her.

The woman asked the complainant to meet the relative and offered to look after her baby till she returns. The mother then handed over her baby to the woman and went out of the ward.

On her return, she failed to locate the “nurse” and her baby. She then informed the security personnel at the hospital.

On receiving information, a team from Bundgarden police station reached the spot and launched a search for the baby. The mother also lodged an FIR in this case at the Bundgarden police station.

Police found clues about the accused woman from the CCTV footage, which showed a woman wearing the uniform of a nurse leaving the hospital premises with the baby.

The woman was later arrested and the girl was also rescued. Police suspect that she stole the baby as she was unable to conceive a child.

Assistant Police Inspector S L Sapkale said, “We have arrested the accused and the baby has been handed over safely to her mother. Further probe is on.”