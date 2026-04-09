Woman and partner murder her six-year-old son, try to pass it off as cardiac arrest

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Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and have launched a manhunt for her partner after the duo murdered the woman’s six-year-old son as he was allegedly proving a hurdle in their affair. The duo then allegedly staged the child’s death as a cardiac arrest before her relatives.
A team from South Mhalunge police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested the woman identified as Basrin Mehboob Shaikh (27), a resident of Dharmapuri in Parli taluka of Beed district. She has been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder of her six-year-old son Awez. A coordinated search has been launched for her partner Ram Vinayak Kajewad, who is a native of Ambajogai in Beed district.
“Our investigation has revealed that Basrin and Kajewadi have been living together at Kajewad’s house in Kuruli village in Khed taluka. Basrin is separated from her husband. Basrin and Kajewadi thought of her six year old son as a hurdle in their relationship. The two hatched a conspiracy to murder Awez to pass off his death as cardiac arrest. The two murdered the boy by drowning his head in a bucket and hitting his head against the wall and ground.” an officer from South Mhalunge police station said.
“After murdering the boy, Basrin and Kajewadi took his body to Basrin’s home town and to her parents’ home. The duo told the family members that Awez had passed away after a cardiac arrest. However, Basrin’s family members called her husband Mehboob Shaikh’s family members. His family had suspicions about the death and informed the Parli Rural police station under Beed police. At police’s intervention, an autopsy was conducted and the inquest examination revealed injuries to Awez.” said the officer.
Beed police subsequently informed the Pimpri Chinchwad police as the murder had happened in their jurisdiction. The investigation team questioned Basrin and the entire sequence of events came to light. “We have placed the mother of the deceased child under arrest for his murder, criminal conspiracy and attempted destruction of evidence. A search is on for Kajewad.” the officer added.
In an unrelated case of a child’s murder, a month after a 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 11-month-old child, the Pune Rural police unearthed the murder and arrested the woman who had dumped the child’s body in a well in a bag filled with rocks. Investigation revealed that the woman wanted to get married for the third time and did not want this child from her second marriage to be an obstacle.