Woman and partner murder her six-year-old son, try to pass it off as cardiac arrest

the Pune Rural police unearthed the murder and arrested the woman who had dumped the child's body in a well in a bag filled with rocks. (Source: File)

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and have launched a manhunt for her partner after the duo murdered the woman’s six-year-old son as he was allegedly proving a hurdle in their affair. The duo then allegedly staged the child’s death as a cardiac arrest before her relatives.

A team from South Mhalunge police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested the woman identified as Basrin Mehboob Shaikh (27), a resident of Dharmapuri in Parli taluka of Beed district. She has been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder of her six-year-old son Awez. A coordinated search has been launched for her partner Ram Vinayak Kajewad, who is a native of Ambajogai in Beed district.