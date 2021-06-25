Woman posts online ad for renting out apartment, cheated of Rs 1.64 lakh

Police said the complainant had posted an advertisement for renting out her apartment on online portals “No Broker” and “Magicbricks” online portals on May 27.

A Pune-based woman, who had posted an advertisement on websites for renting out her apartment, was duped to the tune of Rs 1.64 lakh by a man posing as a customer.

The 53-year-old resident of Kalyani Nagar has lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Yerwada police station.

Police said the complainant had posted an advertisement for renting out her apartment on online portals “No Broker” and “Magicbricks” online portals on May 27, following which a person contacted her on the cellphone and said he wanted the apartment and would transfer the expected deposit and rent amount to their accounts through Google Pay or Paytm applications.

According to the FIR, the woman and her son received some QR codes on their cell phones, which they scanned as per the instructions of the customer. As soon as they did that, Rs 1,64,797 were transferred from their bank accounts to some other bank accounts without their consent, through multiple online transactions, the FIR states.

Police have booked the man who called the complainant over phone and also those holding the bank accounts in which her money was transferred, under section 420 of IPC and sections of the IT Act.