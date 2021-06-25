scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Woman posts online ad for renting out apartment, cheated of Rs 1.64 lakh

According to the FIR, the woman and her son scanned some QR codes on their cell phones as per the instructions of the customer, following which Rs 1,64,797 were transferred from their bank accounts to some other bank accounts without their consent, through multiple online transactions.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 25, 2021 1:41:23 pm
Police said the complainant had posted an advertisement for renting out her apartment on online portals “No Broker” and “Magicbricks” online portals on May 27.

A Pune-based woman, who had posted an advertisement on websites for renting out her apartment, was duped to the tune of Rs 1.64 lakh by a man posing as a customer.

The 53-year-old resident of Kalyani Nagar has lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Yerwada police station.

Police said the complainant had posted an advertisement for renting out her apartment on online portals “No Broker” and “Magicbricks” online portals on May 27, following which a person contacted her on the cellphone and said he wanted the apartment and would transfer the expected deposit and rent amount to their accounts through Google Pay or Paytm applications.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the FIR, the woman and her son received some QR codes on their cell phones, which they scanned as per the instructions of the customer. As soon as they did that, Rs 1,64,797 were transferred from their bank accounts to some other bank accounts without their consent, through multiple online transactions, the FIR states.

Click here for more

Police have booked the man who called the complainant over phone and also those holding the bank accounts in which her money was transferred, under section 420 of IPC and sections of the IT Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement