Woman murders 11-year-old son, attacks teen daughter with sharp knife in Pune’s Wagholi

As the police team reached the home, they found blood splatter at multiple spots in the house, and saw the woman sitting on the floor of the flat.

A woman allegedly murdered her 11-year-old son and critically injured her 13-year-old daughter with a sharp knife at their home in Pune’s Wagholi area Tuesday morning as a “fallout of an ongoing domestic dispute”.

The Pune police have identified the victim as Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay, 11, and his mother as Soni Santosh Jaybhay, who is in her 30s. Soni’s daughter, Dhanashree, sustained injuries in the attack by the mother.

The incident, which occurred at their home in a residential society on Baif Road in Wagholi, came to light after the injured Dhanashree ran out of the house after she was attacked by her mother.