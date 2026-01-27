Woman murders 11-year-old son, attacks teen daughter with sharp knife in Pune’s Wagholi

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A woman allegedly murdered her 11-year-old son and critically injured her 13-year-old daughter with a sharp knife at their home in Pune’s Wagholi area Tuesday morning as a “fallout of an ongoing domestic dispute”.
The Pune police have identified the victim as Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay, 11, and his mother as Soni Santosh Jaybhay, who is in her 30s. Soni’s daughter, Dhanashree, sustained injuries in the attack by the mother.
The incident, which occurred at their home in a residential society on Baif Road in Wagholi, came to light after the injured Dhanashree ran out of the house after she was attacked by her mother.
“At the time of the incident, Soni’s husband, Santosh Jaybhay, was not home. After receiving information about the incident, multiple teams from the Wagholi Police Station rushed to the spot. Initial probe suggests that the incident was a fallout of an ongoing domestic dispute. The exact sequence of events is being investigated,” said an officer from the Wagholi Police Station.
As the police team reached the home, they found blood splatter at multiple spots in the house, and saw the woman sitting on the floor of the flat.
The police said they have detained the woman, and she is being charged with the murder of her son and the attempted murder of her daughter. The 13-year-old girl is being treated at the hospital for serious stab injuries, they added.
Officials said that the Jaybhay family hails from Kandhar taluka in the Nanded district.
