Woman molested in Camp area, FIR registered: Cops

An unidentified person allegedly followed and molested a 38-year-old woman employed with a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm in Pune Camp area on Saturday.

As per the information given by Bundgarden police station, the incident took place around 2.45 am on Saturday on the road connecting Council Hall square to Blue Nile restaurant. The woman, a resident of Pune Camp, has filed an FIR in the case.

A police officer said, “The complainant, who had finished her work shift at 2 am, was on her way home on her bike. In Camp area, she realised that she was being followed. When she reached near Council Hall square, the suspect tried to stop her. He then molested her and tried to pull her jacket. He then took a U turn from the next square and fled.

The complainant has managed to take the registration number of the bike. We have started our probe to identify and arrest the man.”

