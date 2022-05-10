Woman molested, cheated of Rs 50K by man she met on dating app

A woman was molested and cheated of Rs 50,000 by a man she met on an online dating application.

Police said the woman came in contact with one Mukesh Suraywanshi through a dating application in March this year. He was allegedly using an ID with the name ‘Mady Surya’.

He allegedly contacted her through social media. He also went to her residence in April with an offer of a tour to Maldives. According to the complaint, he allegedly molested the woman by kissing her and seeking sexual favours. He allegedly also took Rs 50,000 from her for the Maldives tour.

After realising that he lied about the tour, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against him. Police have booked the accused under sections 354, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.