Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Woman attempts to kidnap two minor children, arrested

Police said the 35-year-old accused — a neighbour of the complainant — had allegedly tried to kidnap the children from near a road between Talegaon Dabhade and Ghorawadi railway station at 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother of the three-year-old girl, an FIR was registered against the accused at the Talegaon Dabhade police station on Wednesday. (Representational/File)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has arrested a woman for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor children — a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy — near a city road, said officials.

“We received a complaint that the accused tried to kidnap the kids after offering them chocolates… One of them raised an alarm,” said Senior Inspector Nitin Landge. “We have arrested the woman, and a probe is on.”

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 04:59 IST
Villagers protest giving land for shrimp farming in Olpad

Live Blog

