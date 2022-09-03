Woman kills self; man booked for rape, cheating and abetment of suicide

A 32-year-old woman committed suicide after a man whom she got introduced to through an online marriage portal developed a physical relationship but later refused to marry her.

The brother of the woman lodged an FIR at Vishrantwadi police station on Thursday against the man, identified as Shantanu Salunkhe, a resident of Mumbai.

Police have booked the accussed on charges of rape, cheating and abetment of suicide.

Police said the woman had registered her details on an online marriage portal. Salunkhe then came in contact with her through the portal.

The two started meeting each other.

The accused allegedly developed a physical relationship with the woman on assurances of getting married. But later he refused to marry her.

So, she went into depression and consumed poison last month. She was admitted to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on August 30.

Based on her statement to the police before her death and the complaint lodged by her brother, police have lodged a case against the accused and further investigation is on.