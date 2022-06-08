Woman kills husband in Pune’s Tathawade, claims he died by suicide

A woman has been booked for allegedly murdering her husband and then claiming that he died by suicide at their residence in Pune’s Tathawade early Monday, according to officials Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Anil Uttamrao Rathod, 35. His brother Ravikimar lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station on Tuesday.

There was a quarrel between Anil and his wife Usha Rathod, 30, at their residence as the husband suspected the wife was having an affair with a truck driver, according to assistant police inspector Santosh Patil, the investigation officer. During the fight, Usha attacked him with a hard object causing his death. She then staged his suicide by hanging him around 2 am on Monday.

Patil said the couple got married 12 years ago and has three children. They recently shifted from Parbhani to Pune in search of work as labourers. Their children are at Parbhani and they had planned to get them to Pune after settling down, added Patil.

After their probe revealed it was an incident of murder, the police booked Rathod under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on, they added.