Woman kills husband in Pune’s Tathawade, claims he died by suicide

June 8, 2022 12:02:07 pm
A woman has been booked for allegedly murdering her husband and then claiming that he died by suicide at their residence in Pune’s Tathawade early Monday, according to officials Wednesday.
The police have identified the deceased as Anil Uttamrao Rathod, 35. His brother Ravikumar lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station on Tuesday.
They said there was a quarrel between Anil and his wife Usha Rathod at their residence. During the fight, Rathod attacked him with a hard object causing his death. She then staged his suicide by hanging him around 2 am on Monday
After their probe revealed it was a case of murder, the police booked Rathod under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on, they added.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-