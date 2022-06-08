Woman kills husband in Pune’s Tathawade, claims he died by suicide

A woman has been booked for allegedly murdering her husband and then claiming that he died by suicide at their residence in Pune’s Tathawade early Monday, according to officials Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Anil Uttamrao Rathod, 35. His brother Ravikumar lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station on Tuesday.

They said there was a quarrel between Anil and his wife Usha Rathod at their residence. During the fight, Rathod attacked him with a hard object causing his death. She then staged his suicide by hanging him around 2 am on Monday

After their probe revealed it was a case of murder, the police booked Rathod under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on, they added.