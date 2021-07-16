Woman kills alcoholic husband, tries to make it look like case of suicide: Police

Radhika allegedly hit him in the head with a bat, and then strangled him to death with a piece of cloth. She took Deepak's body to the bathroom and hanged him by the neck to make it look like a case of suicide, said police. (Representational image)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her alcoholic husband and then hanging him from the ceiling of the bathroom in their house to make it look like he had died by suicide.

On the night of July 12, Deepak Sonar (36) got drunk and allegedly beat up his wife Radhika (34). When Radhika asked him to have dinner, he threw the food plate at her, said police.

On receiving information about Deepak’s death, police reached the residence and took the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, during the funeral, Deepak’s daughter told her relatives that he was killed by her mother. The family members then informed the police, after which Radhika was arrested.