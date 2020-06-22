Woman jumps from 5th floor of KEM Hospital: Pune Police

Yasna’s 13-year-old son is also ill. (Representational image) Yasna’s 13-year-old son is also ill. (Representational image)

A 36-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of KEM Hospital in Pune in the early hours of Monday. Police have identified the woman as Yasna Mukesh Baksani (36), who was a resident of Wanavdi. Police suspect that it was a case of suicide.

According to police, Yasna lost her husband to cancer a few months ago. Her 13-year-old son is also ill. The boy, who has been suffering from a kidney ailment and diabetes for the last four years, was admitted to KEM Hospital recently. He was kept in a room on the fifth floor.

Around 4.30 am, Yasna jumped from a window on the fifth floor of the hospital, said police.

Senior Police Inspector Balkrushna Kadam said a suicide note has been found and a case of accidental death will be registered.

Further investigation is on to confirm the sequence of events and exact cause behind the incident. Police suspect that Yasna died of suicide because she was worried about her son’s ill-health.

