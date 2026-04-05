Woman jumps into well with son, booked for his murder in Pune

The incident occurred on the morning of April 3 in Manchar town, located in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district. (File image)

A 35-year-old woman was booked for allegedly murdering her six-year-old son after she jumped into a well with him in Manchar town of Pune district on April 3.

According to Pune rural police, the woman also allegedly tried to kill her 13-year-old daughter by

strangling her. Police said the the incident was a fallout of an ongoing property dispute between the woman and her husband.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 3 in Manchar town, located in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district. An FIR in the case was filed based on a complaint by Ashish Laxman Bankhele (44), a medical shop owner in Manchar. His wife, Harshada (35), has been booked by the Manchar police on charges of murdering their six-year-old son, Nihant, and attempting to murder their 13-year-old daughter, Paridnya.