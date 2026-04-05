Woman jumps into well with son, booked for his murder in Pune

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A 35-year-old woman was booked for allegedly murdering her six-year-old son after she jumped into a well with him in Manchar town of Pune district on April 3.
According to Pune rural police, the woman also allegedly tried to kill her 13-year-old daughter by
strangling her. Police said the the incident was a fallout of an ongoing property dispute between the woman and her husband.
The incident occurred on the morning of April 3 in Manchar town, located in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district. An FIR in the case was filed based on a complaint by Ashish Laxman Bankhele (44), a medical shop owner in Manchar. His wife, Harshada (35), has been booked by the Manchar police on charges of murdering their six-year-old son, Nihant, and attempting to murder their 13-year-old daughter, Paridnya.
According to the police, the couple married in 2011 and were having a dispute over a property. In recent weeks, Harshada had been living at their home with the children, while Bankhele had been staying with his parents.
Around 8.30 am on April 3, Bankhele received a call from a relative that Harshada had jumped into a well with their son Nihant.
Local residents rescued them and rushed them to Manchar sub-district hospital. At the hospital, Nihant was declared dead while Harshada survived.
Bankhele then rushed to their house and found out that Hardhada had allegedly tried to kill Pardnya by strangling her.
Paridnya, too, was rushed to the Manchar sub-district hospital where she is currently being treated.
“Investigation has revealed that from the last few days, Harshada had been having a dispute with Bankhele over the property. She had been insisting that Bankhele’s property be divided and she be given her share. Probe suggests that the incident was a fallout of this property dispute. Harshada is currently being treated at hospital. She has been detained and will be placed under arrest once she gets discharged. Meanwhile Paridnya is recovering in the hospital.” said an officer from Manchar police station.