Woman jumps into canal to end her life, rescued by cops on patrol duty

A 26-year-old woman was rescued by two Pune Police constables on patrol duty after she jumped into a canal in Sinhagad Road area in an attempt to die by suicide.

The incident took place at 11 am in Tukai Nagar area, off Sinhagad Road. The woman is a resident of the same area. Her husband works as a watchman at a hospital.

“Primary probe suggests that the woman’s husband is an alcoholic and she had been facing domestic issues for some time. On Monday morning, after an argument between the two, she came to a canal in the Tukai Nagar area and jumped into the water. Some local residents, who had gathered there, called the police control room,” said an official from Sinhagad Road police station.