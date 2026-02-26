Woman in Bhigwan ‘abduction’ row returns to mother, uncle after court order

The woman’s family claimed that she was about to get married in a few days. (Source: Pexels)

A Baramati court on Wednesday allowed a 21-year-old woman, whose ‘abduction’ had sparked tensions in Bhigwan in Maharashtra’s Pune district more than a week ago, to go with her mother and uncle after she expressed her desire to stay with them.

While it was initially alleged that the woman had been kidnapped by two men from a different religion on February 17, she later told the police that she had willingly gone with one of the accused, with whom she was in a relationship.

The woman was produced before the Baramati court through video conferencing, and she submitted that she wants to stay with her mother. Accordingly, the court directed the police to let her stay with her mother and uncle.