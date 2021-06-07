Woman, her lover arrested for killing husband and blaming death on Covid

While Sutar was placed under arrest late on Saturday night, Ashwini was arrested on Sunday morning.

DAYS AFTER a woman claimed that her husband had died of Covid, police have arrested her and her lover on Saturday for allegedly murdering the man by giving him sleeping pills in milk before strangling him to death.

On the morning of May 24, Manohar Namdeo Hande (27), who worked as a civil engineer with a private building construction company, was found dead in his house in Uruli Devachi. His wife, Ashwini (19), had told the police that Hande had tested positive for coronavirus and died of it.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi, in-charge of the Loni Kalbhor police station, said: “Following the death, we launched a probe into its causes and sequence of events leading to it. The wife of the deceased told us that her husband had tested Covid-positive. While the test report came negative, we found that the man had, in fact, tested positive earlier but recovered. Because of various suspicious aspects, we kept a close watch and continued our probe in various angles.”

Inspector Subhash Kale, the investigating officer of the case, said, “The preliminary findings of the autopsy were inconclusive and the viscera was preserved for chemical analysis. One of the teams also started looking into the call records of Ashwini and those she was in touch with. The calls and their location details revealed that a man, identified as Gaurav Sutar, had come to the couple’s house the night preceding the day Hande died. The probe revealed that Ashwini and Sutar were in a relationship and they allegedly killed Hande because of it and said he had died because of Covid.”

Further probe revealed that the night before Hande was found dead, Sutar had given Ashwini a packet of sleeping pills, which she mixed in milk and gave Hande to drink. After he was sedated, Ashwini and Sutar allegedly smothered and strangled Hande to death and staged the incident as a Covid death, the police said.

While Sutar was placed under arrest late on Saturday night, Ashwini was arrested on Sunday morning. The two were produced before a court in Pune on Sunday and were remanded in police custody till June 11, Kale said.