Woman held for ‘killing daughter-in-law after tiff’

PUNE CITY police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her daughter-in -law in Lohegaon on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Ritu Ravindra Malvi (28), a resident of Kalwad Vasti in Lohegaon. Her mother-in-law Kamla Malvi has been arrested under sections 302, 203, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Police sub inspector Samu Chaudhary lodged the FIR at Vimantal police station on Tuesday.

As per a press release issued on Wednesday, there was a quarrel between Kamla and Ritu at their residence on Monday. During the quarrel, Kamla allegedly thrashed Ritu.

Police said Ritu collapsed on the floor. Then Kamla allegedly banged Ritu’s head on the floor, causing her death. Ritu was taken to Sassoon hospital, where Kamla allegedly told the doctors that her daughter-in-law became unconscious after she slipped and fell down on the floor.

However, police initiated a probe and it revealed that Ritu was allegedly murdered by Kamla. Assistant police inspector S N Lahane is investigating the case.