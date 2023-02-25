scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Woman held for ‘killing’ 5-year-old stepdaughter

Pune City Police has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her five-year-old stepdaughter. The accused has been identified as Ritika Anand (35), a resident of Dhawade in Uttam Nagar area of Shivane.Recommended for you1ATP Challenger 100 Men’s International Tennis Championship in Pune from Feb 262IUCAA to celebrate National Science Day on Sunday33 dead in car […]

Listen to this article
Woman held for ‘killing’ 5-year-old stepdaughter
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune City Police has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her five-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused has been identified as Ritika Anand (35), a resident of Dhawade in Uttam Nagar area of Shivane.

According to police, the woman had hit the minor, Shweta, on the head with a hard object. Ritika then took her to a hospital, where she allegedly tried creating a fake story about the girl dying of seizures.

But when doctors examined the girl, they found injuries, including burns, on her body, police said. The hospital called the police and during the probe, it was revealed that the woman had also thrashed the girl three days prior to her death.

Also Read
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawa...
Kasba Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls
Pune News Highlights: City police asks shops to remain shut on February 2...
Baramati Indapur highway women hit
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified ve...
cbi pune mumbai searches
CBI conducts searches in bribe case involving DGGI officials

Ritika was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (punishment for murder) and 182 (cheating public servants).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 01:48 IST
Next Story

BJP, NCP top leaders rally to secure seat, rebel candidate says ‘have support of people’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close