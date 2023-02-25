Woman held for ‘killing’ 5-year-old stepdaughter

Pune City Police has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her five-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused has been identified as Ritika Anand (35), a resident of Dhawade in Uttam Nagar area of Shivane.

According to police, the woman had hit the minor, Shweta, on the head with a hard object. Ritika then took her to a hospital, where she allegedly tried creating a fake story about the girl dying of seizures.

But when doctors examined the girl, they found injuries, including burns, on her body, police said. The hospital called the police and during the probe, it was revealed that the woman had also thrashed the girl three days prior to her death.

Ritika was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (punishment for murder) and 182 (cheating public servants).