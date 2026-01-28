Woman held for killing 11-y-old son by slitting throat, attacking daughter: Police

The family hails from Kandhar taluka of Nanded and had shifted to their current rented residence about eight days earlier.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat and attacking her 13-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at their home in Pune’s Wagholi area.

According to the police, woman allegedly attacked her children after a fight her husband, over his alcohol addiction.

Police said that when the woman was going to end her life, neighbours came to the flat hearing daughter’s screams.

The deceased boy was identified as Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay and his injured sister Dhanashree. Their mother Soni Santosh Jaybhay (29) has been arrested on charges murder and attempted murder.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at their rented apartment in Pathan Heights building on Baif Road in Wagholi.