Woman held for killing 11-y-old son by slitting throat, attacking daughter: Police

A 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat and attacking her 13-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at their home in Pune’s Wagholi area.
According to the police, woman allegedly attacked her children after a fight her husband, over his alcohol addiction.
Police said that when the woman was going to end her life, neighbours came to the flat hearing daughter’s screams.
The deceased boy was identified as Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay and his injured sister Dhanashree. Their mother Soni Santosh Jaybhay (29) has been arrested on charges murder and attempted murder.
The incident took place Tuesday morning at their rented apartment in Pathan Heights building on Baif Road in Wagholi.
The family hails from Kandhar taluka of Nanded and had shifted to their current rented residence about eight days earlier.
“Our investigation suggests that Soni’s husband Santosh Jaybhay works as an earthmover operator and is an alcoholic. Because of his addiction, the couple used to always fight due to which landlord of their earlier rented place had asked them to vacate. The husband never paid attention to the family and children. Because of this, Soni had been under distress,” said Inspector Sarjerao Kumbhar of Lonikand police station and currently holding the charge of Wagholi police station.
“On the night of January 26, Santosh came home in an inebriated state and fought with Soni. Sometime before 9 am on Tuesday, Santosh left home after yet another fight with Soni. Minutes later, the family’s neighbour Pathan family heard screams of Dhanashree and came running to Jaybhay’s apartment. They saw that Sairaj was lying in a pool of blood and his throat was slit. Dhanashree too was slashed on the throat. The neighbours informed the police and the children were rushed to the hospital. Sairaj was pronounced dead by doctors.” Inspector Kumbhar added.
“Probe has revealed that Soni used a sharp weapon to slit her son’s throat and also attacked her daughter in the same manner. The daughter, however, managed to escape and get help. Investigation suggests that the mother wanted to end her life but could not take the extreme step after neighbours came to the flat hearing daughter’s screams,” Kumbhar further said, adding that daughter, who is critically injured, is being treated at a hospital and her condition is stable.
