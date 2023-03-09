scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Woman ‘harassed for Aghori rituals’, husband and in-laws booked

It was alleged that in 2022, during Ganesh festival, the accused persons allegedly held the complainant’s hand and legs forcibly in order to collect her menstrual blood to perform some Aghori practice.

Police sub inspector Shubhangi Magdum is investigating the case. Police said the accused persons are natives of another district. Due to the alleged harassment, the woman came to her parents' place in Pune where she lodged a complaint with the city police.
An offence has been lodged against seven persons including the husband and in-laws of a woman for allegedly harassing her and collecting her menstrual blood for performing “Aghori” rituals, police said.

The 27-year-old victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vishrantwadi police station on Tuesday.

Police have booked her husband and in-laws under sections 377, 354 (a), 498 (a), 504, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other inhuman, evil and Aghori practices and Black Magic act.

As per the FIR, since June 2019, the accused persons have been harassing the complainant physically and mentally. It was alleged that in 2022, during Ganesh festival, the accused persons allegedly held the complainant’s hand and legs forcibly in order to collect her menstrual blood to perform some Aghori practice.

Police sub inspector Shubhangi Magdum is investigating the case. Police said the accused persons are natives of another district. Due to the alleged harassment, the woman came to her parents’ place in Pune where she lodged a complaint with the city police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 02:48 IST
