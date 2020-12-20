Pune: Woman gym trainer raped by colleague, police hunt for suspect

In her complaint, the woman said she was called by the suspect to the gym in the early hours of December 17 and given a cold drink.

A 28-year-old woman gym trainer was allegedly raped by her colleague after being served a cold drink laced with sedatives in the early hours of December 17

Police have launched a search for the suspect, who is also a trainer at the same establishment.

“The suspect is absconding. We have launched a search for him..,” said a police officer.

