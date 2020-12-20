scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Pune: Woman gym trainer raped by colleague, police hunt for suspect

Police have launched a search for the suspect, who is also a trainer at the same establishment.

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 20, 2020 11:10:05 pm
Pune rape cases, Woman gym trainer raped, Pune woman raped, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsIn her complaint, the woman said she was called by the suspect to the gym in the early hours of December 17 and given a cold drink.

A 28-year-old woman gym trainer was allegedly raped by her colleague after being served a cold drink laced with sedatives in the early hours of December 17

In her complaint, the woman said she was called by the suspect to the gym in the early hours of December 17 and given a cold drink. The man raped her after she was sedated, she said.

“The suspect is absconding. We have launched a search for him..,” said a police officer.

