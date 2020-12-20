Pune: Woman gym trainer raped by colleague, police hunt for suspect

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 20, 2020 11:10:05 pm
A 28-year-old woman gym trainer was allegedly raped by her colleague after being served a cold drink laced with sedatives in the early hours of December 17
Police have launched a search for the suspect, who is also a trainer at the same establishment.
In her complaint, the woman said she was called by the suspect to the gym in the early hours of December 17 and given a cold drink. The man raped her after she was sedated, she said.
“The suspect is absconding. We have launched a search for him..,” said a police officer.
