Woman ‘goes missing’ from jumbo Covid facility in Pune

Police are currently probing a missing complaint registered by the family on September 14.

A 33-year-old woman, who was admitted to the jumbo Covid facility in Pune in the last week of August, has “gone missing” from the facility. While authorities have claimed that she was discharged days ago, her family members say that they found out she was missing only on September 13, when they were asked to come pick her up from the centre. Police are currently probing a missing complaint registered by the family on September 14.

Family members of the woman and some social outfits held a protest outside the jumbo facility on CoEP Ground in Pune on Thursday, demanding action against authorities who, they allege, are responsible for the “disappearance” of the woman. Her family members have alleged that hospital authorities initially gave them various answers about her date of discharge, and have now said that she was discharged on September 5.

The woman, who is separated from her husband, has a five-year-old son. She has been living with her mother and father, who works at a roadside eatery at Hadapsar.

