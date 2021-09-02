Woman found dead in orchard at Khed taluka, Forest Dept officials suspect animal attack

A 60-year-old woman was found dead with serious injuries, consistent with an attack by a wild animal, in an orchard in a village in Khed taluka of Pune district on Wednesday. Forest Department officials said they have found pugmarks of a leopard around the spot.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the woman, Janabai Gadade, was found dead in a papaya orchard in Vadgaon Patole village in Khed taluka. Her body had very serious injuries. Local police and Forest Department authorities were immediately informed.

A Forest Department official said, “We have been told that the woman lived alone in the orchard. She was found dead on Wednesday morning. The injuries are consistent with an attack by a wild animal. We have found pugmarks of a leopard in the area.”

Officials said Vadgaon Patole village has reported leopard attacks in the past and it is in the vicinity of the forest. Following the latest incident, night patrolling by Forest Department has been intensified in the area.