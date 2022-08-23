Woman forced to bathe under waterfall in front of others to ‘bear children’; husband, in-laws booked

A 30-year-old woman has lodged an offence against her husband and in-laws for allegedly harassing her and making her bathe under a waterfall, in front of others, as per the instructions of a Maulana so that “she bears a child”. Police said the woman got married to a businessman in 2013. But her husband allegedly started harassing her over financial matters soon.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her parents had given her gold ornaments and property papers. But her husband sold the gold without her consent and also got a loan of Rs 75 lakh by mortgaging the property in a bank.

She said her husband then came in contact with a Maulana from Kolhapur. He forcibly took her to the Maulana, who allegedly performed black magic on her, for “profits in the business”.

Last year, as per instructions of the Maulana, the woman was allegedly forced by her husband and in-laws to take a bath under a waterfall in front of many others in Raigad district, so that she would “bear a child”. Police have booked her husband, in-laws and the Maulana under sections 498 (a), 323, 420, 504, 406 and 34 of the IPC, sections of the Domestic Violence Act and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.