Woman flees after extorting Rs 67 lakh from lover, two aides arrested: Police

July 31, 2022 3:10:39 am
A woman, with the help of two accomplices, extorted Rs 67 lakh from a Pune-based youngster after entering into an affair with him, police said. The Crime Branch of the Pune city police arrested the two men in the case and search is on for the woman involved in the crime. Police identified the arrested accused as Chetan Ravindra Hingmire (26) and Nikhil alias Gaurav Mhetre (27), both residents of Hadapsar. The victim, a 26-year-old man, lodged an FIR at the Kondhwa police station.
Police said the complainant works at a business place run by his cousin. He came in contact with a woman while staying at a lodge in Koregaon Bhima area in January this year. Later, he developed a sexual relationship with the woman. He also started giving money to her for various purposes. In the meantime, the woman told her that she was pregnant. Later the woman along with Hingmire, who claimed to be her husband, and Mhetre, who posed as a social worker, started blackmailing the complainant by threatening to lodge a rape complaint against him, cops said.
Police said the complainant paid a total of Rs 67,07,553 to the accused persons from time to time. After receiving his complaint, a team from the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch, headed by inspector Hemant Patil, initiated a probe in this case.
