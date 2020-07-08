Woman duped of Rs 43 lakh by ‘Facebook friend’

Police said the woman, a resident of Katraj, came in contact with the accused on FB in January this year. (Representational) Police said the woman, a resident of Katraj, came in contact with the accused on FB in January this year. (Representational)

A 51-year-old woman was duped of Rs 43.3 lakh by an online fraudster who befriended her on Facebook. The victim has lodged the first information report in this case at the Cyber police station.

Police said the woman, a resident of Katraj, came in contact with the accused on FB in January this year. After developing a friendship with her, the accused, who claimed to be living abroad, told her that he has sent her some costly gifts like a wrist watch, gold chain and an I-phone, in a parcel.

Then another person, who called herself Jenny, called up the complainant and asked her to pay charges towards Customs clearance, transport, Customs duty, GST and other purposes for claiming the “gifts”.

As per the instructions of the accused, the complainant made online payments to the tune of Rs 43,35,000 into multiple bank accounts till May this year. But she never received her “parcel”.

Realising that she has been cheated, she approached Pune City Police and filed a complaint against the accused. Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 419, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to cheating, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police are investigating the cell phone number from which the complainant got calls, the e-mail address used by the accused and also bank accounts in which she made online payments.

