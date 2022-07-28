Woman duped of Rs 11 lakh by conman via marriage portal

July 28, 2022 12:07:14 am
CYBER FRAUDSTERS duped a woman working as an engineer with an IT company in Pune to the tune of Rs 11 lakh by luring her with a marriage proposal through an online portal. The 29-year-old victim lodged an FIR in this connection at Vimantal police station on Tuesday.
Police said the complainant was looking for a husband and had posted her personal details on a marriage portal. A cyber fraudster, using a fake name and photograph, established contact with her through this portal.
The fraudster claimed to be an officer in a foreign company. He started interacting with the woman online and promised to marry her.
A few days later, he told the woman that he had sent her an expensive gift from abroad. But, he said, the gift has been seized by Customs officials at the airport.
The fraudster shared some bank account numbers with the woman and asked her to deposit money in them as various charges for ‘releasing’ the gift from the Customs department.
Police said the woman transferred nearly Rs 11.16 lakh into these bank accounts, but did not get the gift. After realising that she had been cheated, the engineer approached the police and filed a complaint.
