Woman doctor booked for illegal prescription of abortion pills at her unauthorised clinic

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a doctor for alleged illegal prescription and possession of abortion pills at her unauthorised clinic in Bhosari area. Police have invoked the provision of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 against her.

An FIR has been registered at Bhosari police station by Dr Pavan Salve, Additional Health and Medical Officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Based on his complaint, the police have booked a woman who runs a clinic in Gavhanevasti area of Bhosari.

Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Bhosari police station said, “Dr Salve has said in his complaint that it came to light that the woman doctor was illegally prescribing abortion pills from the clinic. The clinic was being run without any valid authorisation from appropriate authorities and she was also allegedly in possession of the pregnancy termination pills at her clinic.”

Inspector Jadhav added, “After the officials approached us with a complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday afternoon and a probe has been launched. We are yet to make arrests in the case.”

The doctor has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and various provisions of Medical Termination Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.