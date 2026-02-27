Woman dies by suicide in Baner, police book husband, in-laws

A woman died by suicide at her residence in Baner on February 19 due to alleged physical and mental harassment at the behest of her husband and her in-laws.

Police have identified the deceased woman as Ganga Tejas Bembalkar (27). Her father Sharankumar Mashal (51), a college professor from Kalburgi in Karnataka, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Baner police station on Thursday.

Police have booked Ganga’s husband Tejas Shiva Bembalkar (31)working with an IT company, mother-in-law Ujjwala Bembalkar (58), father-in-law Shiva Bembalkar (62) and sister-in-law Riya Bembalkar (33), all residents of Peony society in Baner, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 80, 84, 108, 3 (5).