Woman dies by suicide in Baner, police book husband, in-laws

A woman died by suicide at her residence in Baner on February 19 due to alleged physical and mental harassment at the behest of her husband and her in-laws.
Police have identified the deceased woman as Ganga Tejas Bembalkar (27). Her father Sharankumar Mashal (51), a college professor from Kalburgi in Karnataka, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Baner police station on Thursday.
Police have booked Ganga’s husband Tejas Shiva Bembalkar (31)working with an IT company, mother-in-law Ujjwala Bembalkar (58), father-in-law Shiva Bembalkar (62) and sister-in-law Riya Bembalkar (33), all residents of Peony society in Baner, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 80, 84, 108, 3 (5).
As stated in the FIR, family members of Tejas and Ganga arranged their marriage in June 2025. At that time, Tejas’s family said they just wanted the marriage and nothing else from her family. However, they allegedly pressured Mashal to make costly arrangements for the engagement ceremony on June 15, 2025 and also during the marriage ceremony on November 13, 2025. It is also alleged that Tejas’s family insulted Mashal from time to time when the arrangements were being made.
As per the FIR, Mashal had given about 210 grams of gold as well as 3 kilograms of silver ornaments to Tejas during the marriage. Even so, after the marriage, Tejas and his family members allegedly asked Ganga to bring more gold from her parents.
As her husband and in-laws allegedly continued to harass Ganga mentally and physically for dowry, and abused her by passing objectionable comments and taunts, she allegedly died by suicide at her residential building in Baner on February 19, the FIR mentioned.
Police said Ganga’s death left her parents and family members in a state of shock. After her funeral, they lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws at the Baner police station.
Assistant police inspector B R Zarekar said, “The accused husband works with an IT company. He and other accused are on the run. We have launched a search for them. Further investigation is on..”