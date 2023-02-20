scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Woman dies by suicide; boyfriend, friend booked

'Suicide note' accuses former of thrashing her, woman of getting her addicted to cigarette and marijuana

Pune suicide, Pune suicide news, Pune roommate suicide, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsAssistant police inspector M S Pathak, the investigating officer in the case, said, “A suicide note has been recovered. FIR has been lodged and probe is on. No arrest has been made yet in this case.”
Listen to this article
Woman dies by suicide; boyfriend, friend booked
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Coomi Kapoor columns, Coomi Kapoor writes, Anthony Jesudasan, A 21-year-old woman, a student of hotel management in Pune, died by suicide following alleged harassment at the hands of her boyfriend earlier this month. In a note, the woman also allegedly blamed another woman for getting her addicted to smoking cigarette and marijuana.

The mother of the deceased lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vimantal police station on Saturday.

As per the FIR, police have booked the victim’s boyfriend and another friend under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the deceased hanged herself at her residence in Viman Nagar on February 1. At that time, her family members left for Amritsar to perform rituals related to her death. On return, the mother of the victim claimed to have found a note written by the woman before her death in her note book.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Police said the note mentioned that the woman got addicted to smoking and marijuana due to her friend. The alleged suicide note also mentioned that her boyfriend used to thrash her on suspicion of relationship with another man.

Her mother informed the police about the note and filed a complaint against the duo for “destroying her daughter’s life”.

More from Pune

Assistant police inspector M S Pathak, the investigating officer in the case, said, “A suicide note has been recovered. FIR has been lodged and probe is on. No arrest has been made yet in this case.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 23:34 IST
Next Story

Ahead of Char Dham yatra, fresh cracks develop on road between Joshimath and Badrinath

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close