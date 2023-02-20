Woman dies by suicide; boyfriend, friend booked

Coomi Kapoor columns, Coomi Kapoor writes, Anthony Jesudasan, A 21-year-old woman, a student of hotel management in Pune, died by suicide following alleged harassment at the hands of her boyfriend earlier this month. In a note, the woman also allegedly blamed another woman for getting her addicted to smoking cigarette and marijuana.

The mother of the deceased lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vimantal police station on Saturday.

As per the FIR, police have booked the victim’s boyfriend and another friend under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the deceased hanged herself at her residence in Viman Nagar on February 1. At that time, her family members left for Amritsar to perform rituals related to her death. On return, the mother of the victim claimed to have found a note written by the woman before her death in her note book.

Police said the note mentioned that the woman got addicted to smoking and marijuana due to her friend. The alleged suicide note also mentioned that her boyfriend used to thrash her on suspicion of relationship with another man.

Her mother informed the police about the note and filed a complaint against the duo for “destroying her daughter’s life”.

Assistant police inspector M S Pathak, the investigating officer in the case, said, “A suicide note has been recovered. FIR has been lodged and probe is on. No arrest has been made yet in this case.”