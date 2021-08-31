Woman dies by suicide after domestic row, husband held

FOLLOWING months of domestic dispute, a 23-year-old woman died a couple of days after she allegedly consumed poisonous substance on August 27, following an argument with her husband over bringing panipuri home when she had already cooked a meal. Police arrested the husband, Gahininath Saravade (33), who works for a private company, on Monday on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Saravade (23) who lived with her husband and 18-month-old baby in their house in Ambegaon Pathar.

Senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “We have come to know that the couple had been having domestic issues since their marriage in 2019. Last week, the couple had a fight over the husband bringing panipuri from an eatery without informing the wife when she had already cooked a meal. Next day, she consumed a poisonous substance. She was admitted to a hospital, where she breathed her last on Sunday.”

A case of abetment to suicide was registered by the woman’s father following which Gahininath was placed under arrest on Monday and remanded to police custody on Tuesday.