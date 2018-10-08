Woman dies as manja slashes her

A 26-year-old woman who was injured as manja — a string used to fly kites that has powdered glass applied on it — slashed through her neck on Sunday evening, died at a hospital later in the day. The deceased has been identified as Krupali Nikam, a medical practitioner. The incident took place at Nashik Phata flyover when Nikam was on her way to Bhosari for work on her two-wheeler.

Police said Nikam was taken to a hospital immediately after the incident. But she passed away before she could be treated. The local police have launched a probe in the case. Inspector A H Bhosale confirmed the incident and said that an offence will be registered after an investigation in the case.

