Pune: Woman dies as car falls into dam reservoir, husband, child survive

A 33-year-old woman died while her son and husband survived after the car they were travelling in fell into the reservoir of Panshet dam near Pune on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place when the family from Pune had gone for an outing.

The incident took place around 2 pm at the reservoir of Panshet dam at Kadve village which is in Welha taluka of Pune district and is located around 50 kilometers from Pune city. Police have identified the deceased woman as Samruddhi Deshpande (34). Her husband Yogesh (37) and son Chirag (9), survived the mishap.

Officials from Welha police station from Pune Rural jurisdiction said that Deshpande had left their home to go to Panshet dam area for an outing. Around 2 pm, when they were driving along the Panshet dam reservoir, Yogesh, who was driving the car, is believed to have lost control due to a possible tyre burst, after which the car fell into the reservoir after it veered off the road.

Inspector Manoj Pawar of Welhe Police station said, “As the car started drowning several locals rushed for rescue efforts. All three who had drowned with the car, were taken out in unconscious state. They were taken to a local hospital. While the husband and child could be revived, the wife succumbed.”

Pawar said that Yogesh works for an IT company and the family belongs to Shaniwar Peth area in Pune.