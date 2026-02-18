Woman dies after dumper carrying gravel for Pune ring road plunges into house

According to police, the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
2 min readPuneFeb 18, 2026 10:21 PM IST
puneThe impact caused significant structural damage to the house, trapping Malpote inside. (Express photo)
A 55-year-old woman died after a dumper truck lost control and crashed into her house in Katarkhadak village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nandabai Malpote, 55. The accident occurred around 11.45 pm when the dumper, loaded with road gravel, was on its way to a Ring Road construction site where embankment work was underway.

According to police, the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged directly onto a house alongside it. The impact caused significant structural damage to the house, trapping Malpote inside.

Local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived. Police and administrative officials later reached the scene and carried out a rescue operation, following which Malpote’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sandip Chavan, API, Paud Police Station, said, “The dumper was filled with gravel, and from primary information it is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off and fell on a house alongside the road.”

The driver fled the scene after the accident and remains absconding. “We couldn’t determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or establish the exact cause of the accident. We are coordinating with the RTO to find out the vehicle contractor and driver details,” Chavan added.

The incident triggered panic among residents in the area. A case has been registered, and a search is underway for the absconding driver. The Ring Road project, for which gravel was being transported at the time of the accident, is an ongoing infrastructure development in the Pune district.

