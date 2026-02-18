Woman dies after dumper carrying gravel for Pune ring road plunges into house

A 55-year-old woman died after a dumper truck lost control and crashed into her house in Katarkhadak village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nandabai Malpote, 55. The accident occurred around 11.45 pm when the dumper, loaded with road gravel, was on its way to a Ring Road construction site where embankment work was underway.

According to police, the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged directly onto a house alongside it. The impact caused significant structural damage to the house, trapping Malpote inside.