Woman dies after being pushed from second floor by teen

As per the information given by officials from Kothrud police station, the incident took place around 5 pm on Friday at the facility, located in a residential colony in Kothrud.

A 33-year-old woman admitted at a facility for differently-abled persons in Pune was killed after she was allegedly pushed down from the second floor of the building by a 14-year-old girl, who had recently been admitted to the facility.

The 33-year-old woman was on the second floor of the building, when the 14-year-old came from behind, lifted her and pushed her down, police said. The woman sustained multiple severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital. The office bearers at the facility informed the police immediately after the incident.

An official from Kothrud police station said that while an offence of murder Indian Penal Code section 302 has been registered on Saturday, police have not taken custody of the minor girl, who is also suffering from a mental disorder.

Officials said that the 30-year-old facility has close to 50 men and women with mental and neurological disorders.