scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Woman dead as wooden shed collapses on her amid heavy rain

Police have identified the deceased as Rangubai Dhondiba Kale (46), a resident of Jawale village around 75 kilometres from Pune City.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 12, 2022 1:09:42 am

A FORMER sarpanch of a village in Ambegaon Taluka was killed after a makeshift wooden shed of her house collapsed on her on Monday afternoon following incessant rains.

Police have identified the deceased as Rangubai Dhondiba Kale (46), a resident of Jawale village around 75 kilometres from Pune City.

An officer from Pargaon police station in Pune rural jurisdiction said that around 1.30pm on Monday, when Kale was working in the space under the wooden structure, a part of the structure collapsed amid very heavy rains, seriously injuring her.

More from Pune

She was rushed to Manchar District Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...Premium
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement