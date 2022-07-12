Woman dead as wooden shed collapses on her amid heavy rain

July 12, 2022 1:09:42 am
A FORMER sarpanch of a village in Ambegaon Taluka was killed after a makeshift wooden shed of her house collapsed on her on Monday afternoon following incessant rains.
Police have identified the deceased as Rangubai Dhondiba Kale (46), a resident of Jawale village around 75 kilometres from Pune City.
An officer from Pargaon police station in Pune rural jurisdiction said that around 1.30pm on Monday, when Kale was working in the space under the wooden structure, a part of the structure collapsed amid very heavy rains, seriously injuring her.
She was rushed to Manchar District Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
