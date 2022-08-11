Woman cop from Bihar found dead in Pune hotel room

A 25-year-old woman police constable from Bihar who was in Pune, Maharashtra, as part of an investigation was found dead in a hotel room Thursday afternoon.

As per the information given by the officials from the Hinjewadi police station in Pune, the deceased identified as Kavita Kumari was part of an investigation team from Brahmaputra police station in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The team had come to Pune for an investigation of a case registered in 2021 pertaining to charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Senior Inspector Vivek Muglikar, in charge of the Hinjewadi police station, said that a probe has been launched into the sequence of events that led to the death of the constable.

A senior police officer said that while the preliminary probe points to suicide, senior officials from both jurisdictions — Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra and Muzaffarpur in Bihar– were coordinating with each other to investigate the cause of the death.

The Hinjewadi police station received the call in this regard from a member of her team, Sub-Inspector Om Prakash Prasad. Officials said that Kavita Kumari was found dead in the hotel room located near Chandani Chowk in Bavdhan around 1.30 pm.