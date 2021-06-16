Woman, boy found dead at different spots, murder suspected: Pune Police

A coordinated probe of Pune Rural and Pune City Police has been launched.

The body of a 35-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy, presumably her son, were found in Saswad and Katraj on Tuesday. According to police, the woman’s husband is untraceable.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained in the autopsy, but the primary probe prompts to both deaths being cases of murder,” said an officer from Pune City Police.

The woman was found in Saswad in the morning, while the boy was found near Katraj tunnel in the evening, police said. Police are still waiting for final confirmation on the identities of the deceased from their relatives, adding that the family has a house in the city.

Details on how and by whom the bodies were found and the nature of their injuries were yet to be confirmed by officials from Pune rural and Pune City Police. Senior officials from both police jurisdictions had rushed to the spot after the bodies were discovered.

A coordinated probe of Pune Rural and Pune City Police has been launched.