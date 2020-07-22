Woman booked for violating home quarantine, ‘going back to Sharjah’

The woman, who is based in UAE, had come to Pune before the lockdown in March to complete the paperwork of the flat she had purchased at the residential society, said police. (Representational) The woman, who is based in UAE, had come to Pune before the lockdown in March to complete the paperwork of the flat she had purchased at the residential society, said police. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 during her stay in Pune, has been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for allegedly violating quarantine and flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where her family lives.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station against the woman, who was living in a residential society in Punawale area. The complaint has been filed by a medical officer of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The woman, who is based in UAE, had come to Pune before the lockdown in March to complete the paperwork of the flat she had purchased at the residential society, said police.

“As per our primary information, the woman tested positive on July 12. Because she had no symptoms, she was home quarantined. As per the information given by office-bearers of the residential society, on July 17, she left the premises on the pretext of buying medicines, but did not return. The next day, the residential society’s members and the medical officer from PCMC, who was in contact with her, received messages from her that she had reached Sharjah and that she had tested negative in the test conducted there,” said Senior Inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station.

Officials said that by the time the woman tested positive, the building where she lived had already been declared a containment zone.

“Based on the complaint given by the medical officer, we have filed an offence against the woman. If she has reached UAE, as the message states, we believe that she boarded a special flight. We will probe how she managed to purchase a ticket and board an aircraft,” said Gawari.

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 for disobedience of public order, and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

