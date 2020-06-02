Woman booked for ‘charging’ house rent from student during lockdown in Pune

Police identified the owner of the property as Shreya Liman, and said Bothara was paying Rs 1,700 per month to her. (Representational) Police identified the owner of the property as Shreya Liman, and said Bothara was paying Rs 1,700 per month to her. (Representational)

Police have booked a woman for allegedly violating guidelines issued by the state government by charging monthly rent from a student preparing for competitive examination.

The tenant, Megha Bothara, lodged the complaint in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said Megha belonged to Chandrapur and had come to Pune to study for competitive exams conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission. She was residing at a rented room in Navi Peth.

Police identified the owner of the property as Shreya Liman, and said Bothara was paying Rs 1,700 per month to her. But due to a lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, she could not arrange for the money to pay rent, police added.

According to police, Liman repeatedly asked Bothara for the rent and told her to vacate the room if she was unable to pay.

Police said in view of the lockdown since March 24, the state government had issued guidelines that house owners should not force tenants to pay rent for a period of three months.

“So following a complaint, we registered an FIR at Vishrambaug police station against Liman under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” Singh said.

