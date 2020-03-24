Woman booked for ‘attacking’ secretary of residential complex after he denies entry to her housemaid

According to police, society secretary Capt Rakesh Coelho, in his complaint, stated that at 10 am on Monday, a resident named Seema Singh insisted that her housemaid be allowed to enter the building. (Representational Image) According to police, society secretary Capt Rakesh Coelho, in his complaint, stated that at 10 am on Monday, a resident named Seema Singh insisted that her housemaid be allowed to enter the building. (Representational Image)

The secretary of a posh housing complex in Oshiwara, Andheri (West), was allegedly assaulted by a fellow resident on Monday morning after he refused entry to her housemaid.

The society, Tarapore Gardens, has enforced a ban on the entry of housemaids, drivers, dog walkers, car cleaners and newspaper and milk vendors, to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to police, society secretary Capt Rakesh Coelho, in his complaint, stated that at 10 am on Monday, a resident named Seema Singh insisted that her housemaid be allowed to enter the building.

The complaint further stated that when Coelho locked the society’s gate to prevent the maid from entering, Singh punched him and scratched his face, before other residents intervened.

Senior Inspector Dayanand Banger from Oshiwara police station said a non-cognisible offence of assault was filed against Singh. He added that police had not made any arrest.

In a video he posted online, Coelho said, “We have approximately 60 per cent senior citizens and quite a few of them are ill. They are at a vulnerable position. If they contract coronavirus, the results will be devastating. This woman does not understand.”

