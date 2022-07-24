Woman attacked at her house; gold, cash worth Rs 21.25L looted

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 24, 2022 1:00:09 am
July 24, 2022 1:00:09 am
A woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 21.25 lakh at knife-point by two men who claimed to have come for Aadhaar card delivery at her residence. The incident took place in Somwar Peth on Saturday.
Police said the woman was alone at her home, located on the fifth floor of a residential society in Somwar Peth area, when two persons came to her house at 11 am.
The duo entered the house saying they has come to deliver an Aadhaar card. But they attacked the woman and threatened her at knife-point.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Policeman dies in road mishap
Panchkula: Man stopped for illegal mining threatens police party, flees; nabbed two days later
Gang busted, five held for sandalwood theft in Khadki
BJP says Bhagwant Mann’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering, CM office denies
Congress attacks Smriti Irani over Goa bar; she hits back, dares Rahul Gandhi
Pawar criticises historian Purandare for ‘injustice’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
11.5-foot-long, 125 kg crocodile rescued in Vadodara
Iconic cable bridge in Surat to get structural health reporting system
With Murmu’s victory, BJP in celebratory mode in tribal belt
12 booked for threatening and assaulting church pastor in Ludhiana
75th I-Day: Panvel civic body invites tenders from event firms for year-long celebration
School fee hike: Fee Revision Committee should consider ‘reasonable surplus’ to be borne by schools, says HC