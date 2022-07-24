scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Woman attacked at her house; gold, cash worth Rs 21.25L looted

Police said the woman was alone at her home, located on the fifth floor of a residential society in Somwar Peth area, when two persons came to her house at 11 am.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 24, 2022 1:00:09 am
The duo entered the house saying they has come to deliver an Aadhaar card.

A woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 21.25 lakh at knife-point by two men who claimed to have come for Aadhaar card delivery at her residence. The incident took place in Somwar Peth on Saturday.

Police said the woman was alone at her home, located on the fifth floor of a residential society in Somwar Peth area, when two persons came to her house at 11 am.

The duo entered the house saying they has come to deliver an Aadhaar card. But they attacked the woman and threatened her at knife-point.

