Woman arrested in Pune for hiring trio to attack, rob mother-in-law

Pune city police have arrested a woman who allegedly hired three men to attack and rob her mother-in-law following domestic disputes.

According to the police, unidentified persons entered a house in Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa in broad daylight on February 2 and attacked an elderly woman before fleeing with her gold bangles and a gold chain from her daughter-in-law.

The elderly woman approached the Kondhwa police station later. An FIR was registered and investigation began into the alleged robbery. The police, however, found that statements given by the woman’s daughter-in-law about the crime did not add up. Meanwhile, technical analysis of videos captured by some CCTV cameras in the area revealed the involvement of three persons from Karnataka’s Gulbarga in the incident.

Soon, the police arrested the three men, identified as Kasim Naikwadi, 21, Mehboobsab Bardaje, 25, and Abdul Mulla, 19. Further probe revealed that they committed the robbery as per the instructions of the daughter-in-law. The police arrested her on Sunday.

A press release from the police department stated that the accused woman was upset because her mother-in-law had been harassing her and not allowing her to wear gold ornaments due to certain domestic disputes.