Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Woman arrested for ‘stealing cell phones of train passengers’

During investigation, police recovered 12 stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.4 lakh from her possession.

Woman arrested for ‘stealing cell phones of train passengers’
Pune City Police has arrested a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly committing theft in trains and at crowded places in Pune while carrying her six-month-old baby with her to deceive people.

During investigation, police recovered 12 stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.4 lakh from her possession. “The woman is from UP and is a resident of Delhi. She used to come to Pune with her accomplices by train. During the journey, she carried a six-month-old baby with her while standing near the woman passengers. As she had a baby, passengers did not doubt her movements. Taking advantage of the situation, she stole cell phones from the purse or bags carried by the passengers,” said Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Sathe.

Investigation revealed that the woman had also committed similar thefts in some crowded places in Pune city.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 01:52 IST
