Woman arrested for selling brown sugar at her residence: Police

The Anti-narcotics Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 36-year-old woman, Dika Thorat, for allegedly selling brown sugar at her residence. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Bharat Nagar slums in Pimpri and arrested Thorat on Saturday.

During searches, police recovered packets carrying about 85 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 4.25 lakh from her. Police said her sister Reena Randive, who was allegedly also involved in the drug racket, managed to escape.

Probe revealed that the accused procured the brown sugar from one Swami Anna in Sion Koliwada in Mumbai.