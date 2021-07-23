Woman arrested for posing as govt officer, cheating Pune couple of Rs 27.5 lakh

47-year-old woman gave a fake receipt to the couple regarding payment of this money to the treasury department office. (Representational)

A 47-year-old woman was arrested by the Pune police for posing as a senior government officer and duping a couple of Rs 27.5 lakh on the promise of helping them buy a piece of land under a state government scheme.

The accused has been identified as Anita Bhise, a resident of Yerwada, and an FIR was filed against her at the Yerwada police station.

Police said both the accused and complainant are residents of the same area and had known each other for the past few months.

Police said between October 2020 and July 2021, Bhise allegedly took Rs 27,50,450 from the complainant and her husband. She also allegedly gave them a fake receipt regarding payment of this money to the treasury department office. She allegedly gave them a forged letter regarding a land purchase, which carried fake signatures of government officers.

The accused is booked under Sections 420 of IPC and sections of the Information Technology Act.