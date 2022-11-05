scorecardresearch
Woman and child injured in wall collapse at Ganj Peth

An elderly woman and a six-month-old boy were injured in an incident of wall collapse at Masewali in Ganj Peth on Friday evening. According to the Pune Fire Brigade, information was received at around 5.45 pm that the wall of an old house in Ganj Peth has collapsed.

A Fire Brigade team, headed by fire officer Prashant Gaikar, rushed to the spot. It found that the walls of the ground and first floor had collapsed.

Saraswati Pardeshi, a 50-year-old woman, and six-month-old Rudransh Pardeshi sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Firemen cleared the rubble and shifted three LPG cylinders, which were inside the dilapidated house, to safer spots as a precautionary measure.

